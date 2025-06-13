Trump says gave Iran 60 days to reach a deal, now Tehran has second chance

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he had given Iran a 60-day deadline to reach a nuclear agreement before the Israeli strikes, but added that Tehran now has a second chance.



In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Two months ago, I gave Iran a 60-day deadline to reach a deal. They should have done it! Today is day sixty-one. I told them what they needed to do, but they couldn’t do it. Now, maybe they have a second chance!”



Reuters