Mayor of Nabatieh among dead in Israeli strike on municipality

The mayor of Nabatieh was among those killed Wednesday in Israeli strikes on the municipality of the southern Lebanese city, authorities said.



"The mayor of Nabatieh, among others... was martyred. It's a massacre," Nabatieh governor Howaida Turk told AFP, adding he had been in the municipality building. Hezbollah-affiliated rescuers also said several people were killed in the strike on the municipality building including mayor Ahmad Kahil.



