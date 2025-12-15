US pushes diplomacy with Lebanon: Israeli military chief hints at renewed offensive against Hezbollah

15-12-2025 | 12:50
US pushes diplomacy with Lebanon: Israeli military chief hints at renewed offensive against Hezbollah
US pushes diplomacy with Lebanon: Israeli military chief hints at renewed offensive against Hezbollah

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Israel's military chief of staff, Eyal Zamir, marked the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah by lighting a ceremonial candle along the border with Lebanon, appearing alongside troops from the 91st Division deployed in the area.

Zamir's choice of location came amid growing reports of U.S. pressure on Israel to give diplomacy with Lebanon more room to advance. Despite that backdrop, the army chief hinted at the possibility of a renewed military campaign in northern Israel, warning that Israel would not allow Hezbollah to rebuild or expand its military capabilities.

Speaking quietly to soldiers, Zamir reviewed the security situation with Northern Command leaders, including intelligence assessments and maps detailing Lebanese figures previously targeted and killed by Israel.

These issues, along with Israel's stated goal of weakening Hezbollah, are expected to feature prominently in talks between U.S. envoy Tom Barrack and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as senior security officials. 

Barrack is set to convey what Washington considers red lines at this stage, particularly in Syria, where the United States seeks to avoid destabilizing President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s government, and in Lebanon, where Washington is pressing for diplomatic channels to make progress.

On Gaza, Israeli officials indicated that Barrack’s role would be more limited, with Washington primarily listening rather than steering discussions.

Regarding Lebanon, an Israeli official was quoted as saying that if the desired outcomes are not achieved and the current window closes without halting Hezbollah's rebuilding efforts or effectively pushing the group away from the Israel-Lebanon border, the U.S. veto restraining Israel could be lifted. In that scenario, the official said, Israel would see no alternative but what it described as an unavoidable war.

