Civil Defense mourns member killed in Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh municipality

The General Directorate of Civil Defense at the Ministry of Interior and Municipalities released the following statement: "An operational employee from the Nabatieh regional center was killed this morning in an Israeli airstrike that targeted the Municipality of Nabatieh, where he was working alongside his colleagues to fulfill their national and humanitarian duties."



The statement continued: "Brigadier Raymond Khattar, the Director General of Civil Defense, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased at the Nabatieh center and the General Directorate of Civil Defense, praying for their patience and comfort. He also praised the immense sacrifices made by Civil Defense personnel during these tragic times, highlighting their commitment to their humanitarian and national responsibilities."