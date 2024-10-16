EU will not pull back UN troops from South Lebanon: Austrian minister

Lebanon News
2024-10-16 | 06:53
2min
European Union countries that contribute to U.N. peacekeeping force UNIFIL in Lebanon have no intention of pulling back from the south of the country despite Israeli calls to do so, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said.

Since an Israeli ground operation against Hezbollah militants began on Oct. 1, UNIFIL positions have come under fire and two Israeli tanks burst through the gates of one of its bases, the U.N. says. Five peacekeepers have been injured.

Sixteen EU countries, including Austria, contribute to UNIFIL and the recent incidents have sparked widespread alarm among European governments.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on the U.N. to withdraw UNIFIL "from Hezbollah strongholds and from the combat zones."

Schallenberg, summarizing a discussion among EU foreign ministers on Monday, said European nations were not minded to pull troops back or out.

"There was no debate about pulling back or whatever," he told Reuters in an interview in Brussels.

"They are there to stay but the security and the safety of our troops is paramount and has to be ensured by everybody," said Schallenberg, whose country has about 160 soldiers in UNIFIL.

European nations contribute about 3,600 troops to the 10,000-strong force.



Reuters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
