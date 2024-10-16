Israeli Forces claim targeting Hezbollah cell in southern Lebanon, conducting ongoing military operations

Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army's spokesperson, posted on X on Wednesday that "Golani forces, with aerial assistance, 'eliminated' a Hezbollah cell that launched an anti-tank missile at them."



He claimed, "Golani fighters continue their focused ground operations in southern Lebanon. Over the past hours, the forces managed to 'eliminate' dozens of Hezbollah elements in clashes and airstrikes."



Adraee added, "The forces also uncovered two weapon storage sites in a civilian area containing various munitions, including Kornet missiles, Sagger missiles, and over 100 mortar shells. Additionally, the troops found four tunnel openings used by Hezbollah as weapon caches and shelters."



He continued, "The soldiers spotted several Hezbollah members firing an RPG at them, who then fled the scene. Shortly after, an Air Force aircraft targeted them."