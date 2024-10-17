Israel intensifies airstrikes on southern Lebanon, border areas

Israel escalated its attacks after midnight, continuing into Thursday morning, on villages in the Tyre and Bint Jbeil districts.



Israeli aircraft struck several towns, including Aita al-Shaab, Arzoun, Chehour, Maarakeh, Toura, Hanine, al-Haouch, the Cadmus area, and Froun.



These airstrikes occurred amid heavy surveillance, with reconnaissance, drone, and warplanes flying over both districts, releasing flares over border villages near the Blue Line.



According to the National News Agency, areas near Jabal Labbouneh and the outskirts of Naqoura were shelled at dawn, with the same areas targeted again less than an hour later.



From midnight until early morning, the towns of Aita al-Shaab, Ramyeh, al-Qouzah, Debel, and Beit Lif were subjected to direct artillery shelling and heavy weapons fire, which swept through valleys and woods surrounding the towns. Israel renewed artillery shelling around 4:30 a.m. on the outskirts of Ramyeh and Aita al-Shaab in the central sector.



In the Ramyah–al-Qouzah–Debel area, Hezbollah fighters repelled an Israeli incursion attempt, reportedly causing Israeli casualties. Helicopters were seen arriving to evacuate the wounded.



Prior to these incursions, Israel intensified artillery shelling and established a fire belt, which resulted in the destruction of homes and the burning of trees. At dawn, one of Israel’s vehicles was seen ablaze on Labbouneh Hill near Naqoura.



Elsewhere, Israeli forces repeated attacks on UNIFIL positions south of the Litani River, shelling and destroying a watchtower in the town of Kfarkela. UNIFIL’s media office in Naqoura issued a statement condemning the assault.



Meanwhile, the number of casualties rose Wednesday night as Israeli airstrikes targeted homes and institutions. In the Younine plain of Shaat, an airstrike on a house killed two people and injured four others, including a 14-year-old boy.



Israel also shelled a house in the Taraiyya plain, west of Baalbek, killing two and wounding two others, all of Syrian nationality.



Around 9:30 a.m., Israeli aircraft struck a building in the plain of Saraain and targeted a commercial project on the Iaat road toward Boudai, causing extensive damage and impacting a nearby agricultural village.



Additionally, Israel launched four rounds of strikes on the border areas of Jermash, al-Qasr, and Harf, which link Lebanon to Syria from the Hermel side.