US offers some Lebanese nationals protected status amid war, DHS says

2024-10-17 | 10:25
US offers some Lebanese nationals protected status amid war, DHS says
US offers some Lebanese nationals protected status amid war, DHS says

The United States said on Thursday it was authorizing certain Lebanese nationals currently in the country to remain for the next 18 months and apply for work permits, as hostilities flare between Israel and Hezbollah.

Certain individuals from Lebanon who were already in the U.S. as of Oct. 16 can apply for the so-called Temporary Protected Status, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

Reuters
 

