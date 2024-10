Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages

The Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, issued an urgent statement on Friday, calling on residents of several villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate their homes immediately.



The villages listed for evacuation include Qouzah, Beit Lif, Yater, Jbal El Botm, Zibqin, Marwahin, Chihine, Oum Touteh, Boustane, Zalloutiyeh, al-Zahiriyeh, Yarine, Matmoura, Majdal Zoun, Chamaa, Tayr Harfa, Abou Chach, Jebbayn, Biyad, Mansouri, Kafra, Aalma El Chaeb and Naqoura.



"Due to Hezbollah's activities, the Israeli army is compelled to take action against the group," the statement said.



The spokesperson claimed that the Israeli military has no intention of harming civilians. "For your safety, you must leave your homes and move immediately north of the Awali River."



The army claimed that anyone remaining near Hezbollah elements, installations, or weapons was putting their lives at risk.



Civilians were also instructed not to move southward, with the military cautioning that any movement towards southern areas could be dangerous.



"We will notify you when it is safe to return to your homes once the appropriate conditions are met," Adraee added.

