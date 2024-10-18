Source denies Ghalibaf's ceasefire comments in Lebanon, Al-Mayadeen reports

Lebanon News
2024-10-18 | 05:29
High views
Source denies Ghalibaf's ceasefire comments in Lebanon, Al-Mayadeen reports
0min
Source denies Ghalibaf's ceasefire comments in Lebanon, Al-Mayadeen reports

A source close to Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf denied recent reports suggesting that Ghalibaf made comments regarding a ceasefire in Lebanon.

The source told Al-Mayadeen that the reports are "completely false."

Lebanon News

Iran

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf

Ceasefire

Lebanon

