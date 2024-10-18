Geagea: PM Mikati's response offers a glimmer of hope that the Lebanese state is beginning to assume responsibilities

Lebanon News
2024-10-18 | 06:16
High views
LBCI
Geagea: PM Mikati&#39;s response offers a glimmer of hope that the Lebanese state is beginning to assume responsibilities
Geagea: PM Mikati's response offers a glimmer of hope that the Lebanese state is beginning to assume responsibilities

Samir Geagea, leader of the Lebanese Forces party, expressed cautious optimism over remarks made by caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati in response to comments from the Iranian Parliament Speaker. 

Geagea stated that Mikati's response offers "a glimmer of hope that the Lebanese state, although belatedly and tragically, is finally beginning to assume its responsibilities."

In his statement, Geagea emphasized that Mikati's comments reflect the viewpoint of "every true Lebanese citizen." 

He urged the Prime Minister to take a further step by calling for a ceasefire in Lebanon based on the implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolutions 1559, 1680, and 1701. 

According to Geagea, this is "the only way to stop the ongoing massacres in Lebanon, which have lasted nearly two months."

