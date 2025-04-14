Fadlallah says 80% of reconstruction done, urges government to do its part

Hassan Fadlallah, a member of the "Loyalty to the Resistance" bloc, emphasized that Lebanon's internal dialogue must prioritize confronting Israel as the country's enemy.



He emphasized that freeing detainees and restoring national sovereignty are essential responsibilities for all Lebanese committed to their country. This, he argued, should be the primary focus of the state and its institutions.



He stressed that "the defensive strategy is an internal matter for Lebanon, agreed upon by those who believe in these principles and consider Israel to be Lebanon's enemy."



In his remarks, Fadlallah accused the U.S. administration of leading a "campaign against the Lebanese resistance, with support from certain groups in Lebanon," adding that these groups "are not qualified" to represent the Lebanese people or decide on the country's future.



Fadlallah also addressed the ongoing reconstruction efforts, noting that 80% of housing and restoration projects have been completed despite internal challenges.



He criticized the state's failure to address infrastructure and housing needs, urging the government to allocate the available funds for essential public works.



He emphasized that reconstruction should not be politicized, and the government must take responsibility for rebuilding efforts.