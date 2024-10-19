News
Hezbollah fires large rocket salvo at Krayot, north of Haifa
Lebanon News
2024-10-19 | 05:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah fires large rocket salvo at Krayot, north of Haifa
Hezbollah claimed responsibility for launching a large salvo of rockets at Krayot, located north of Haifa, Israel, on Saturday.
The large salvo of advanced rockets hit the military base "Nasher" east of Haifa, said Hezbollah.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Hezbollah
Rocket
Krayot
Attack
Next
Israel claims uncovering Hezbollah weapons caches, tunnel openings in school compound in South Lebanon
Israeli military: Deputy commander of Hezbollah in Bint Jbeil region killed on Friday
Previous
