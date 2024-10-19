Hezbollah fires large rocket salvo at Krayot, north of Haifa

2024-10-19 | 05:09
Hezbollah fires large rocket salvo at Krayot, north of Haifa
Hezbollah fires large rocket salvo at Krayot, north of Haifa

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for launching a large salvo of rockets at Krayot, located north of Haifa, Israel, on Saturday.

The large salvo of advanced rockets hit the military base "Nasher" east of Haifa, said Hezbollah.

