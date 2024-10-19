Humanitarian crisis worsens in Lebanon: Over 191,000 displaced as Israel continues its attacks

Lebanon's Government Emergency Committee released the 23rd emergency report, highlighting the latest Israeli airstrikes and the escalating humanitarian crisis gripping the country.



The report revealed that in the past 24 hours, 82 airstrikes were recorded, bringing the total number of Israeli attacks since the start of the war to 10,415.



The Public Health Ministry reported that the latest death toll includes 30 people killed and 135 injuries in the past 24 hours. This brings the total toll to 2,448 killed and 11,471 injured since the escalation began.



Until now, 1,094 centers have been opened to shelter displaced individuals, with 901 of these facilities reaching total capacity.



Displacement from areas hit by daily attacks is ongoing, with 191,912 people (44,806 families) now registered in official shelters. The highest concentration of displaced individuals is in Mount Lebanon and Beirut, but officials believe the true number is significantly higher.



Additionally, the report indicated that between September 23 and October 19, 2024, Lebanon's General Security registered 337,972 Syrian nationals and 138,005 Lebanese crossing to Syria.