Walid Jumblatt meets US Ambassador Lisa Johnson in Clemenceau to discuss recent developments

2024-10-20 | 03:21
Former Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) leader Walid Jumblatt received U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson in Clemenceau, accompanied by embassy advisor Fadi Hafez. 

The meeting was attended by Progressive Socialist Party leader MP Taymour Jumblatt, Mrs. Nora Jumblatt, and MPs Marwan Hamadeh and Wael Abou Faour. 

During the meeting, they engaged in a comprehensive discussion on the latest developments.

Lebanon News

Walid Jumblatt

PSP

Meeting

United States

Ambassador

Lisa Johnson

Clemenceau

Israeli army claims assassination of three senior Hezbollah operatives in recent strikes: Rada Abbas Awada, Al-Haj Abbas Salama and Ahmad Ali Hussein
Sirens sound in UNIFIL centers in Maarakeh, Tyre District
