Walid Jumblatt meets US Ambassador Lisa Johnson in Clemenceau to discuss recent developments
Lebanon News
2024-10-20 | 03:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Walid Jumblatt meets US Ambassador Lisa Johnson in Clemenceau to discuss recent developments
Former Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) leader Walid Jumblatt received U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson in Clemenceau, accompanied by embassy advisor Fadi Hafez.
The meeting was attended by Progressive Socialist Party leader MP Taymour Jumblatt, Mrs. Nora Jumblatt, and MPs Marwan Hamadeh and Wael Abou Faour.
During the meeting, they engaged in a comprehensive discussion on the latest developments.
