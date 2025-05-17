Arab summit host Iraq pledges $40 million for Gaza, Lebanon reconstruction

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, whose country is hosting an Arab League summit, said Saturday it would provide $40 million for the reconstruction of Lebanon and Gaza after wars with Israel.Iraq backs the creation of an "Arab fund to support reconstruction efforts" after crises in the region, Sudani told Arab leaders in Baghdad. Iraq will contribute "$20 million to the reconstruction of Gaza and $20 million for the reconstruction of Lebanon," he added.AFP