Israeli airstrikes have hit Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan in multiple locations across southern and eastern Lebanon, including Nabatieh, Baalbek, and Hermel.



The strikes, which are targeting financial institutions linked to Hezbollah, come after Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued several evacuation orders.



Extensive destruction to the building and surrounding areas can be seen in Baalbek.



Additionally, Israeli warplanes continue to target Beirut's southern suburbs as loud explosions can be heard across the surrounding areas.