PM Mikati to Al Arabiya: No contact with Hezbollah since last month, commitment to Resolution 1701

Speaking on Al Arabiya, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati stated there have been no communications with Hezbollah since mid-last month.



He emphasized that diplomatic solutions remain on the table and reiterated Lebanon’s commitment to U.N. Resolution 1701, which he described as essential for ensuring stability.



Mikati further noted that Hezbollah had previously agreed to the resolution and highlighted the importance of deploying the Lebanese Army to the area south of the Litani River to maintain peace and uphold Lebanon’s sovereignty.