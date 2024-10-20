News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
PM Mikati to Al Arabiya: No contact with Hezbollah since last month, commitment to Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
2024-10-20 | 16:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
PM Mikati to Al Arabiya: No contact with Hezbollah since last month, commitment to Resolution 1701
Speaking on Al Arabiya, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati stated there have been no communications with Hezbollah since mid-last month.
He emphasized that diplomatic solutions remain on the table and reiterated Lebanon’s commitment to U.N. Resolution 1701, which he described as essential for ensuring stability.
Mikati further noted that Hezbollah had previously agreed to the resolution and highlighted the importance of deploying the Lebanese Army to the area south of the Litani River to maintain peace and uphold Lebanon’s sovereignty.
Lebanon News
PM
Najib Mikati
Al Arabiya
Hezbollah
Commitment
Resolution 1701
Next
Israeli airstrikes on South Lebanon villages kill seven
Israeli army claims assassination of three senior Hezbollah operatives in recent strikes: Rada Abbas Awada, Al-Haj Abbas Salama and Ahmad Ali Hussein
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-28
Lebanon's PM Mikati acknowledges global support and reaffirms commitment to Resolution 1701 following UNIFIL mandate renewal
Lebanon News
2024-08-28
Lebanon's PM Mikati acknowledges global support and reaffirms commitment to Resolution 1701 following UNIFIL mandate renewal
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-16
Lebanon's PM Mikati receives Egyptian FM: Reaffirms commitment to UN Resolution 1701, urges pressure on Israel to end aggression
Lebanon News
2024-08-16
Lebanon's PM Mikati receives Egyptian FM: Reaffirms commitment to UN Resolution 1701, urges pressure on Israel to end aggression
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-02
Lebanon's PM Mikati reaffirms commitment to UN Resolution 1701 in Meetings with Security Council ambassadors
Lebanon News
2024-08-02
Lebanon's PM Mikati reaffirms commitment to UN Resolution 1701 in Meetings with Security Council ambassadors
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-15
Israel-Hezbollah clashes: Recent developments on the ground
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-15
Israel-Hezbollah clashes: Recent developments on the ground
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
17:24
Heavy Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, including area near Beirut Airport (Videos)
Lebanon News
17:24
Heavy Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, including area near Beirut Airport (Videos)
0
Lebanon News
16:35
Building collapses in Chiyah in Beirut's southern suburbs due to Israeli strike (Video)
Lebanon News
16:35
Building collapses in Chiyah in Beirut's southern suburbs due to Israeli strike (Video)
0
Lebanon News
15:55
Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan in multiple locations across Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:55
Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan in multiple locations across Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
15:27
Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
15:27
Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:20
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs following multiple evacuation warnings across several Lebanese regions
Lebanon News
15:20
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs following multiple evacuation warnings across several Lebanese regions
0
Lebanon News
16:08
PM Mikati to Al Arabiya: No contact with Hezbollah since last month, commitment to Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
16:08
PM Mikati to Al Arabiya: No contact with Hezbollah since last month, commitment to Resolution 1701
0
Middle East News
2024-10-17
Sources confirm to LBCI: Khaled Meshaal assumes role as acting Hamas leader after Sinwar’s assassination
Middle East News
2024-10-17
Sources confirm to LBCI: Khaled Meshaal assumes role as acting Hamas leader after Sinwar’s assassination
0
Middle East News
11:08
Hezbollah says its targeted north Israeli city of Haifa
Middle East News
11:08
Hezbollah says its targeted north Israeli city of Haifa
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
0
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:52
Israeli army claims assassination of three senior Hezbollah operatives in recent strikes: Rada Abbas Awada, Al-Haj Abbas Salama and Ahmad Ali Hussein
Lebanon News
03:52
Israeli army claims assassination of three senior Hezbollah operatives in recent strikes: Rada Abbas Awada, Al-Haj Abbas Salama and Ahmad Ali Hussein
2
Lebanon News
14:08
Israel's army warns residents: Infrastructure linked to Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan association will be targeted in coming hours
Lebanon News
14:08
Israel's army warns residents: Infrastructure linked to Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan association will be targeted in coming hours
3
Lebanon News
14:39
Israeli army warns residents to evacuate some locations as it prepares to target Hezbollah facilities in Beirut's southern suburbs and Bekaa
Lebanon News
14:39
Israeli army warns residents to evacuate some locations as it prepares to target Hezbollah facilities in Beirut's southern suburbs and Bekaa
4
Lebanon News
08:28
Lebanese army confirms three soldiers killed in Israeli attack on south Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:28
Lebanese army confirms three soldiers killed in Israeli attack on south Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
15:11
Israel's Adraee to send evacuation orders to residents of South Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:11
Israel's Adraee to send evacuation orders to residents of South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
15:27
Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
15:27
Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs
7
Lebanon News
15:18
Avichay Adraee issues evacuation warning to residents of Tyre, Nabatieh, Machgharah, Chehabiyeh, Houmine El Faouqa
Lebanon News
15:18
Avichay Adraee issues evacuation warning to residents of Tyre, Nabatieh, Machgharah, Chehabiyeh, Houmine El Faouqa
8
Lebanon News
22:47
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warning
Lebanon News
22:47
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warning
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More