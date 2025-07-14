Syria government forces take over Druze village in south

Middle East News
14-07-2025 | 12:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syria government forces take over Druze village in south
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Syria government forces take over Druze village in south

Syrian government forces were advancing toward the southern city of Sweida on Monday after taking control of a Druze village nearby, an AFP correspondent said on the second day of sectarian clashes there.

The correspondent observed forces under the Syrian Defense Ministry deployed in Al-Mazraa village and continuing in the direction of Sweida city. A commander, Ezzeddine al-Shamayer, told AFP that the forces "are heading toward Sweida."

AFP
 

Middle East News

Syria

Government

Forces

Druze

LBCI Next
Turkish Airlines denies flight cancellations to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Jordan
Maritime demarcation deal: Beirut prepares to host Cypriot delegation for maritime border talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-29

Syria monitor says four dead as security forces, Druze fighters clash near Damascus

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-30

Israel orders military to prepare to strike Syria government targets if Druze threatened

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-17

Syrian government security forces raid Islamic State hideouts in Aleppo, killing one militant –Statement

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-03

Israel's military says deployed in southern Syria in support of Druze

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:41

Two drones hit oil field in Iraq's Kurdistan region: Kurdish forces

LBCI
Middle East News
13:45

Israel says Syria strikes 'a clear warning to the Syrian regime'

LBCI
Middle East News
13:41

Iran says no nuclear talks if US insists it abandon enrichment: State media

LBCI
Middle East News
13:36

Egypt’s FM says no change since EU–Israel aid agreement on Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-17

Iran 'destroyed' strategic targets in Israel with drones, military official says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-13

Maritime demarcation deal: Beirut prepares to host Cypriot delegation for maritime border talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Tunnel to trafficking: Lebanese Army cracks down on hidden narcotics lab in Yammoune

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-04

Mount Lebanon election results still pending as final tallies awaited

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
01:08

Turkish Airlines denies flight cancellations to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Jordan

LBCI
Middle East News
01:26

More than 30 killed in sectarian clashes in Syria's Sweida, interior ministry says

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:14

Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to boost financial oversight

LBCI
Middle East News
07:55

Israel strikes tanks in Syria's Sweida

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

Washington calls on Lebanon to set deadline for state control over Hezbollah arms: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
13:45

Israel says Syria strikes 'a clear warning to the Syrian regime'

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:31

Jeita Grotto to welcome visitors starting July 15

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

The tale of the Levant: Bilad al-Sham reawakens as history echoes in Barrack's warning

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More