Syria government forces take over Druze village in south

Syrian government forces were advancing toward the southern city of Sweida on Monday after taking control of a Druze village nearby, an AFP correspondent said on the second day of sectarian clashes there.



The correspondent observed forces under the Syrian Defense Ministry deployed in Al-Mazraa village and continuing in the direction of Sweida city. A commander, Ezzeddine al-Shamayer, told AFP that the forces "are heading toward Sweida."



AFP