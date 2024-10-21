Israeli drone strike hits residential area in Baalbek; casualties reported

Lebanon News
2024-10-21 | 00:12
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Israeli drone strike hits residential area in Baalbek; casualties reported
Israeli drone strike hits residential area in Baalbek; casualties reported

The National News Agency reported Monday that an Israeli drone bombed a house in the densely populated Al-Nabi An'am neighborhood in Baalbek. 

The strike resulted in several casualties, including fatalities and injuries, though the exact number has not yet been confirmed.

Israeli army claims strikes on Hezbollah’s financial strongholds in Lebanon to disrupt operations
Israel submits demands to White House for ending war in Lebanon, Axios reports
