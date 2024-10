Israeli warplanes targeted the infrastructure of Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association during airstrikes on Sunday night. The attacks occurred in multiple locations across Lebanon.



On Monday morning, videos captured the damage inflicted on the association's centers, showcasing the destruction resulting from the strikes.

اثار الغارة الإسرائيلية على القرض الحسن-فرع حومين الفوقا pic.twitter.com/X0GZulM4en — LBCI Lebanon News (@LBCI_NEWS) October 21, 2024