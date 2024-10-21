Following a meeting with Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati at the Grand Serail, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit reaffirmed the League's strong support for the Lebanese people, government, and state.



He called for an immediate ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon, and an end to indiscriminate killings, urging full and immediate implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.



Aboul Gheit emphasized that if necessary, a new Security Council resolution should be issued to reinforce the original mandate and demand the immediate execution of all its provisions. He also highlighted the need for displaced Lebanese to return to the south without Israeli interference and called for guarantees from Israel to stop attacks on Lebanese civilians.



He further urged the international community to step up its humanitarian assistance to Lebanon, expressing deep condolences for the thousands of lives lost in the ongoing war.



In response to questions, Aboul Gheit referenced U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein's efforts and noted that Lebanese leadership, both in parliament and the government, is showing a positive and open attitude toward engaging with the American proposals, offering hope for progress during this critical crisis.