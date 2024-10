Israeli army claims Hezbollah built 'massive bunker' under Beirut hospital to hoard 'millions of dollars in cash and gold'

The Israeli army claimed on Monday that Hezbollah constructed a "massive bunker" under a Beirut hospital, where the army said the group is "currently hoarding cash."



"Hezbollah is holding hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and gold beneath Sahel General Hospital in Haret Hreik to finance its activities," Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in a post on X.



"We reveal dangerous information about Hezbollah placing the shelter of Hassan Nasrallah under the Sahel General Hospital, located in the heart of Beirut," he added.



Inside this shelter, Adraee said, "there is a complex that holds hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and gold, a significant portion of which was taken from Lebanese citizens and could have been used to rebuild Lebanon."



He further claimed: "This money is exclusively designated for arming Hezbollah and has never been intended for any other purpose."



"Air Force aircraft are currently surveying the complex. We are monitoring it and will continue to do so," he stated, urging the Lebanese government, Lebanese ruling institutions, and international organizations "to return the funds stolen from Lebanese citizens to them and to prevent Hezbollah from using it for its purposes."

#عاجل ‼️ حزب الله يُحتفظ بمئات الملايين من الدولارات بالعملات الورقية والذهب تحت مستشفى الساحل في حارة حريك لاستخدامها لتمويل أنشطته الإرهابية



⭕️نكشف معلومات خطيرة عن قيام حزب الله بوضع الملجأ الخاص بالمدعو حسن نصر الله تحت مستشفى الساحل الواقع في قلب بيروت.



⭕️تقع فتحتيْ… pic.twitter.com/sMGkB66Ma8 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 21, 2024