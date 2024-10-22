News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese Army announces unexploded ordnance from Israeli aggression to be detonated at Issam Chamoun barracks in Nabatieh
Lebanon News
2024-10-22 | 04:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese Army announces unexploded ordnance from Israeli aggression to be detonated at Issam Chamoun barracks in Nabatieh
On Tuesday, the Lebanese Army's Directorate of Orientation issued the following statement:
"On October 22, 2024, between 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM, an army unit will detonate unexploded ordnance left behind from the Israeli aggression at the Issam Chamoun barracks in Nabatieh."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Army
Israel
Aggression
Issam Chamoun barracks
Nabatieh
Detonation
Next
Avichay Adraee claims Israel targeted Hezbollah positions and central naval base in Beirut
Israeli airstrike near Rafik Hariri University Hospital kills 13, injures 57: Health Ministry
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Lebanon's PM condemns Israeli aggression after deadly attack on Lebanese army center
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Lebanon's PM condemns Israeli aggression after deadly attack on Lebanese army center
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli army announces strikes on Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli army announces strikes on Nabatieh in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-17
Israeli Army spokesperson: Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, South Lebanon, targeted Hezbollah arms depot
Lebanon News
2024-08-17
Israeli Army spokesperson: Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, South Lebanon, targeted Hezbollah arms depot
0
Middle East News
00:34
Israeli army strikes 230 targets in Lebanon and Gaza in the last 24 hours
Middle East News
00:34
Israeli army strikes 230 targets in Lebanon and Gaza in the last 24 hours
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:04
Significant damage to 20 homes and facilities in Ma'agan Michael kibbutz, Haifa, due to rocket fire from Lebanon, Israeli radio reports
Middle East News
06:04
Significant damage to 20 homes and facilities in Ma'agan Michael kibbutz, Haifa, due to rocket fire from Lebanon, Israeli radio reports
0
Lebanon News
05:38
Sahel General Hospital conducts media tour to refute Israeli claims of tunnels and shelters
Lebanon News
05:38
Sahel General Hospital conducts media tour to refute Israeli claims of tunnels and shelters
0
Lebanon News
04:55
Adraee tells media representatives touring Sahel General Hospital: Move to designated locations we have revealed and do not waste your time
Lebanon News
04:55
Adraee tells media representatives touring Sahel General Hospital: Move to designated locations we have revealed and do not waste your time
0
Lebanon News
04:46
Israeli army claims it did not target Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Monday's strikes
Lebanon News
04:46
Israeli army claims it did not target Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Monday's strikes
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:50
Avichay Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of El Haouch in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:50
Avichay Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of El Haouch in South Lebanon
0
World News
2024-08-05
US sends messages urging Iran to de-escalate: State Department
World News
2024-08-05
US sends messages urging Iran to de-escalate: State Department
0
Lebanon News
10:13
Israeli airstrikes on South Lebanon and Baalbek kill 14 people, including three children: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
10:13
Israeli airstrikes on South Lebanon and Baalbek kill 14 people, including three children: Health Ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:11
Blinken lands in Israel for new Gaza truce push: AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:11
Blinken lands in Israel for new Gaza truce push: AFP
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
0
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:45
Sources confirm to LBCI: US presidential envoy Amos Hochstein is staying with the government for at least another three months at the request of Vice President Harris
Lebanon News
12:45
Sources confirm to LBCI: US presidential envoy Amos Hochstein is staying with the government for at least another three months at the request of Vice President Harris
2
Lebanon News
15:22
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Beirut's Laylaki, Ouzai, Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, and Hadath residents: Here are the details
Lebanon News
15:22
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Beirut's Laylaki, Ouzai, Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, and Hadath residents: Here are the details
3
Lebanon News
17:34
Planes switch runways after Israeli strike near Beirut airport: Lebanese security official tells AFP
Lebanon News
17:34
Planes switch runways after Israeli strike near Beirut airport: Lebanese security official tells AFP
4
Lebanon Economy
10:42
Lebanon to be put on financial crime watchlist this week: Reuters reports
Lebanon Economy
10:42
Lebanon to be put on financial crime watchlist this week: Reuters reports
5
Lebanon News
03:50
Avichay Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of El Haouch in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:50
Avichay Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of El Haouch in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
07:00
US envoy Hochstein after meeting Berri: Escalation between Lebanon and Israel spiraling out of control despite efforts
Lebanon News
07:00
US envoy Hochstein after meeting Berri: Escalation between Lebanon and Israel spiraling out of control despite efforts
7
Lebanon News
14:33
Israeli army claims Hezbollah built 'massive bunker' under Beirut hospital to hoard 'millions of dollars in cash and gold'
Lebanon News
14:33
Israeli army claims Hezbollah built 'massive bunker' under Beirut hospital to hoard 'millions of dollars in cash and gold'
8
Lebanon News
14:56
Sahel General Hospital director refutes Hezbollah bunker allegations, invites Lebanese army to inspect
Lebanon News
14:56
Sahel General Hospital director refutes Hezbollah bunker allegations, invites Lebanese army to inspect
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More