Lebanese Army announces unexploded ordnance from Israeli aggression to be detonated at Issam Chamoun barracks in Nabatieh

Lebanon News
2024-10-22 | 04:06
High views
Lebanese Army announces unexploded ordnance from Israeli aggression to be detonated at Issam Chamoun barracks in Nabatieh
Lebanese Army announces unexploded ordnance from Israeli aggression to be detonated at Issam Chamoun barracks in Nabatieh

On Tuesday, the Lebanese Army's Directorate of Orientation issued the following statement:  

"On October 22, 2024, between 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM, an army unit will detonate unexploded ordnance left behind from the Israeli aggression at the Issam Chamoun barracks in Nabatieh."  

Avichay Adraee claims Israel targeted Hezbollah positions and central naval base in Beirut
Israeli airstrike near Rafik Hariri University Hospital kills 13, injures 57: Health Ministry
