US Treasury Secretary: Seized Iranian assets will go to the Iranian people

Middle East News
31-07-2026 | 12:20
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US Treasury Secretary: Seized Iranian assets will go to the Iranian people
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US Treasury Secretary: Seized Iranian assets will go to the Iranian people

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters Friday that the United States is searching for Iranian assets “around the world,” adding that the money will go to the Iranian people.

Reuters

Middle East News

Treasury

Secretary:

Seized

Iranian

assets

Iranian

people

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