Lebanon's Information Minister Ziad Makary accused Israel on Friday of intentionally targeting journalists in a strike on the country's south that killed three journalists, which he described as a "war crime."



"The Israeli enemy waited for the journalists' nighttime break to betray them in their sleep... This is an assassination, after monitoring and tracking, with prior planning and design, as there were 18 journalists there representing seven media institutions. This is a war crime," Makary said in a post on X.



AFP