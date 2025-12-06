Afghan authorities say four civilians killed in Pakistan border clash

06-12-2025 | 01:00
Afghan authorities say four civilians killed in Pakistan border clash
Afghan authorities say four civilians killed in Pakistan border clash

An overnight exchange of fire at a main Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing killed four civilians, the governor of Afghanistan's Spin Boldak district said Saturday, in the latest flare-up of fighting between the two countries.

At the Pakistani border town of Chaman, the local hospital said three people had been discharged after suffering minor injuries during the clash, with each side accusing the other of launching an "unprovoked" attack.

AFP

US lawmakers urge Lebanon’s leaders to disarm Hezbollah, warn of growing risks
Israel cleared to stay in Eurovision; Spain, Ireland and others quit in protest
