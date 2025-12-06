News
Afghan authorities say four civilians killed in Pakistan border clash
World News
06-12-2025 | 01:00
Afghan authorities say four civilians killed in Pakistan border clash
An overnight exchange of fire at a main Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing killed four civilians, the governor of Afghanistan's Spin Boldak district said Saturday, in the latest flare-up of fighting between the two countries.
At the Pakistani border town of Chaman, the local hospital said three people had been discharged after suffering minor injuries during the clash, with each side accusing the other of launching an "unprovoked" attack.
AFP
World News
authorities
civilians
killed
Pakistan
border
clash
Middle East News
02:44
Canada removes Syria from list of state sponsors of terrorism
Middle East News
02:44
Canada removes Syria from list of state sponsors of terrorism
0
Lebanon News
02:37
US lawmakers urge Lebanon’s leaders to disarm Hezbollah, warn of growing risks
Lebanon News
02:37
US lawmakers urge Lebanon’s leaders to disarm Hezbollah, warn of growing risks
0
World News
07:44
Israel cleared to stay in Eurovision; Spain, Ireland and others quit in protest
World News
07:44
Israel cleared to stay in Eurovision; Spain, Ireland and others quit in protest
0
World News
04:47
France's Macron calls for increasing pressure on Russia
World News
04:47
France's Macron calls for increasing pressure on Russia
Middle East News
2025-10-20
Khamenei tells Trump to 'keep dreaming' over claims of destroying Iran nuclear sites
Middle East News
2025-10-20
Khamenei tells Trump to 'keep dreaming' over claims of destroying Iran nuclear sites
0
Middle East News
2025-12-04
Visa plans Syria launch after deal with central bank on digital payments
Middle East News
2025-12-04
Visa plans Syria launch after deal with central bank on digital payments
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-18
EU says UN Gaza plan vote 'important step'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-18
EU says UN Gaza plan vote 'important step'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-08
Israeli man spotted walking in Beirut’s Zaitunay Bay — investigation reveals he entered Lebanon using a Canadian passport
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-08
Israeli man spotted walking in Beirut’s Zaitunay Bay — investigation reveals he entered Lebanon using a Canadian passport
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
1
Lebanon News
09:08
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem criticizes inclusion of civilian in mechanism talks
Lebanon News
09:08
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem criticizes inclusion of civilian in mechanism talks
2
Lebanon News
08:33
PM Salam says Lebanon needs international support force following end of UNIFIL's mandate
Lebanon News
08:33
PM Salam says Lebanon needs international support force following end of UNIFIL's mandate
3
Lebanon News
12:37
CENTCOM: Syria intercepted multiple weapons shipments bound for Hezbollah
Lebanon News
12:37
CENTCOM: Syria intercepted multiple weapons shipments bound for Hezbollah
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Dual-front strategy: Israel intensifies strikes in Lebanon while courting Syria diplomatically
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Dual-front strategy: Israel intensifies strikes in Lebanon while courting Syria diplomatically
5
Lebanon News
03:46
President Aoun tells Security Council delegation Lebanon is committed to arms-control plan and open to post-UNIFIL options
Lebanon News
03:46
President Aoun tells Security Council delegation Lebanon is committed to arms-control plan and open to post-UNIFIL options
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
As Lebanon's gridlock continues, Syria accelerates its own financial reset
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
As Lebanon's gridlock continues, Syria accelerates its own financial reset
7
Lebanon News
05:36
US envoy Ortagus welcomes expanded civilian role in ceasefire-monitoring mechanism meetings
Lebanon News
05:36
US envoy Ortagus welcomes expanded civilian role in ceasefire-monitoring mechanism meetings
8
Lebanon News
06:17
Speaker Berri to Security Council envoys: Stability in South Lebanon requires full Israeli compliance with UN Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
06:17
Speaker Berri to Security Council envoys: Stability in South Lebanon requires full Israeli compliance with UN Resolution 1701
