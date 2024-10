Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah commander in Aitaroun, South Lebanon, Abbas Adnan Muslim

On Friday, Avichay Adraee, spokesperson for the Israeli army, posted on X claiming that ''the army killed Abbas Adnan Muslim, the commander of Hezbollah's Radwan Unit for the Aitaroun sector. Muslim was responsible for multiple rocket launches targeting northern Israeli towns and military forces.''



Adraee stated that ''in addition to Muslim's death, they killed several other Hezbollah operatives, destroyed military infrastructure, and thwarted a Kornet missile attack by dismantling a launcher discovered in the area. In another confrontation, Israeli forces from the 98th Division reportedly eliminated fighters who had laid an ambush for Israeli troops.''



The spokesperson further claimed, ''Over the past 24 hours, the Israeli army intensified airstrikes, targeting approximately 200 sites in Lebanon, including anti-tank positions and Hezbollah military installations. Ground units from the 146th Division also struck more than 50 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, aiming to disrupt rocket-launch operations.''