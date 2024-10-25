Blinken sees 'real urgency' for 'diplomatic resolution' in Lebanon

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged Friday to work with "real urgency" for a diplomatic resolution in Lebanon and urged Israel to spare civilians but stopped short of calling for an immediate ceasefire.



"We have a sense of real urgency in getting to a diplomatic resolution and the full implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, such that there can be real security along the border between Israel and Lebanon," Blinken said after meeting Lebanon's prime minister in London, referring to calls for the disarmament of Hezbollah.



AFP