News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Blinken sees 'real urgency' for 'diplomatic resolution' in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-25 | 05:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Blinken sees 'real urgency' for 'diplomatic resolution' in Lebanon
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged Friday to work with "real urgency" for a diplomatic resolution in Lebanon and urged Israel to spare civilians but stopped short of calling for an immediate ceasefire.
"We have a sense of real urgency in getting to a diplomatic resolution and the full implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, such that there can be real security along the border between Israel and Lebanon," Blinken said after meeting Lebanon's prime minister in London, referring to calls for the disarmament of Hezbollah.
AFP
Lebanon News
Antony Blinken
United Stats
Urgency
Lebanon
War
Diplomacy
Resolution
Israel
Next
Humanitarian aid from Malta Organization arrives at Beirut’s Airport
Jordanian FM and Blinken discuss measures to address regional escalation and humanitarian needs in Gaza and Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-29
International diplomacy: Efforts to halt Israel's war on Lebanon continue
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-29
International diplomacy: Efforts to halt Israel's war on Lebanon continue
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-14
In Lebanon visit, US Envoy Hochstein urges diplomatic resolution to avoid full-scale war between Lebanon and Israel
Lebanon News
2024-08-14
In Lebanon visit, US Envoy Hochstein urges diplomatic resolution to avoid full-scale war between Lebanon and Israel
0
Lebanon News
14:29
Ten rockets fired from Lebanon towards Golan Heights, claims Israel's Channel 12
Lebanon News
14:29
Ten rockets fired from Lebanon towards Golan Heights, claims Israel's Channel 12
0
Lebanon News
02:37
Lebanon says Israel's killing of 3 journalists a 'war crime'
Lebanon News
02:37
Lebanon says Israel's killing of 3 journalists a 'war crime'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
17:09
US Secretary of State Blinken urges Lebanese leaders to fill presidency, highlights Egypt's efforts in Gaza
Lebanon News
17:09
US Secretary of State Blinken urges Lebanese leaders to fill presidency, highlights Egypt's efforts in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
16:40
Israeli airstrike hits Laylaki in Beirut’s southern suburbs, says Lebanon's state media
Lebanon News
16:40
Israeli airstrike hits Laylaki in Beirut’s southern suburbs, says Lebanon's state media
0
Middle East News
15:42
Hezbollah announces record 47 attacks on Israel, reports Israel Hayom
Middle East News
15:42
Hezbollah announces record 47 attacks on Israel, reports Israel Hayom
0
Lebanon News
15:25
Israel's army says strike that killed journalists in Lebanon 'under review': AFP
Lebanon News
15:25
Israel's army says strike that killed journalists in Lebanon 'under review': AFP
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-05
Israeli airstrike on Kafra leaves one dead, another injured
Lebanon News
2024-09-05
Israeli airstrike on Kafra leaves one dead, another injured
0
Middle East News
2024-10-24
Israeli army confirms four soldiers killed in South Lebanon battles
Middle East News
2024-10-24
Israeli army confirms four soldiers killed in South Lebanon battles
0
Lebanon News
15:25
Israel's army says strike that killed journalists in Lebanon 'under review': AFP
Lebanon News
15:25
Israel's army says strike that killed journalists in Lebanon 'under review': AFP
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Spain's foreign minister: Israel's ground incursion in Lebanon must stop
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Spain's foreign minister: Israel's ground incursion in Lebanon must stop
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:48
Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:48
Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
02:09
Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists
Lebanon News
02:09
Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists
0
Lebanon News
01:55
LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes
Lebanon News
01:55
LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
India sends medical aid to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
India sends medical aid to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
Video claims to show Israeli soldiers detonating site in Ramyeh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
Video claims to show Israeli soldiers detonating site in Ramyeh, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
Israel targets vehicle on Aley highway in Dahr el-Wahech
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
Israel targets vehicle on Aley highway in Dahr el-Wahech
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:15
Israel claims it targeted 'Hezbollah sites' in Beirut
Lebanon News
08:15
Israel claims it targeted 'Hezbollah sites' in Beirut
2
Lebanon News
06:10
Lebanon added to FATF global grey list: Two financial sources tell Reuters
Lebanon News
06:10
Lebanon added to FATF global grey list: Two financial sources tell Reuters
3
Lebanon News
07:35
UNIFIL: Peacekeepers withdraw from a Dhayra site in South Lebanon after Israeli forces open fire
Lebanon News
07:35
UNIFIL: Peacekeepers withdraw from a Dhayra site in South Lebanon after Israeli forces open fire
4
Lebanon News
03:35
Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah commander in Aitaroun, South Lebanon, Abbas Adnan Muslim
Lebanon News
03:35
Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah commander in Aitaroun, South Lebanon, Abbas Adnan Muslim
5
Lebanon News
10:48
Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:48
Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
14:41
Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
14:41
Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
7
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
LBCI sources disclose details about Lebanon's expected FATF's grey list inclusion
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
LBCI sources disclose details about Lebanon's expected FATF's grey list inclusion
8
Lebanon News
05:04
Israeli army calls on residents of South Lebanon to refrain from moving south or returning to their homes
Lebanon News
05:04
Israeli army calls on residents of South Lebanon to refrain from moving south or returning to their homes
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More