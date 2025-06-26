U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said Thursday the United Nations is facing unprecedented attacks on its founding principles, as it marks 80 years since the organization's Charter was created.



"Today, we see assaults on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter like never before," the secretary-general told members of the General Assembly.



"The Charter of the United Nations is not optional. It is not an a la carte menu. It is the bedrock of international relations. We cannot and must not normalize violations of its most basic principles," he added.



AFP