Israeli airstrikes overnight on the main border crossing to Syria had left Lebanon's main crossing point to its neighbor unable to function, hindering refugee attempts to flee a country where a fifth of the population is already internally displaced, the UN's refugee agency said.



Rula Amin, the UNHCR's Amman-based spokesperson, said she was unaware of any warning before the strike, which landed 500 meters from the main border crossing.



Some 430,000 people have crossed from Lebanon to Syria since Israel's campaign started, she said.



"The attacks on the border crossings are a major concern," she said. "They are blocking the path to safety for people fleeing conflict."