Beirut authorities relocate over 400 displaced individuals from coastal camps to Karantina shelter

The Disaster Risk Management of Beirut Governorate announced relocating displaced people living in tents along Beirut's coastal corniche to a shelter facility in the Karantina area, housing more than 400 individuals.



In coordination with the Internal Security Forces (ISF), Beirut's Guard Regiment managed the transfer from the seaside area to the new shelter.



The statement also highlighted that a second phase to accommodate the remaining displaced individuals from the corniche will be completed in the coming days.



This relocation is part of an ongoing effort, with the new shelter being prepared according to a precompiled database of families living in public spaces.