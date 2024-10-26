Lebanon state media says Israel army blows up houses in border village

Lebanon News
2024-10-26 | 04:47
Lebanon state media says Israel army blows up houses in border village
0min
Lebanon state media says Israel army blows up houses in border village

Lebanese state media said the Israeli army dynamited houses in a Lebanese border village on Saturday, more than a month into its war with Hezbollah.
 
The official National News Agency said "The army of the Israeli enemy has since dawn blown up and destroyed houses" in the border village of Adaisseh.
 
The Israeli military had earlier reported "the explosion of a large quantity of explosives in Lebanon" that was strong enough to trigger earthquake warnings in large parts of Israel.
 
AFP

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Adaisseh

Hezbollah

