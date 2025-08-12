Food poisoning cases double: Extreme heat drives food safety concerns across Lebanon and beyond

Report by Cherly Abou Chabke, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Lebanon is witnessing a sharp rise in food poisoning cases this summer, as soaring temperatures create ideal conditions for bacteria such as Salmonella and E. coli to thrive.



Symptoms of food poisoning include stomach pain, high fever, vomiting, and diarrhea.



The Health Ministry reported 314 cases of food poisoning between April and July this year, nearly double the 167 cases recorded during the same period last year. Officials say most infections were linked to poor storage or improper cooking of food, with mayonnaise singled out as a frequent culprit in the recent heat wave.



Doctors warn that the intense summer heat accelerates bacterial growth, especially when perishable foods are not kept at safe temperatures.



While a seasonal increase in cases is expected, the prolonged heat and high humidity this year have worsened the problem. Still, hospitals say they remain well-equipped to handle cases and are not experiencing capacity strain.



Health experts urge the public to take preventive measures, including washing hands regularly, drinking clean water, avoiding ice from unknown sources, thoroughly cooking food, washing vegetables and fruits with clean water—preferably with a splash of vinegar—and ensuring proper ventilation indoors.



The surge in foodborne illnesses is not confined to Lebanon.



In the United Arab Emirates, where temperatures have topped 50 degrees Celsius, doctors have also reported a noticeable uptick in food poisoning, particularly from dishes containing eggs or improperly stored meat.



In Spain's Andalusia region, health authorities have issued similar warnings over seafood and raw egg products during the summer heat.



Public health officials say the message is simple: if you want to enjoy summer, be mindful of what is on your plate and do not take chances with your health.