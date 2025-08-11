Lebanese Finance and Energy Ministers sign decree ratifying World Bank loan law for electricity

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber announced that the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development has expressed its intention to help repair projects damaged by the war, particularly the Litani River project and the wastewater treatment project in Marjaayoun.



He also revealed the possibility of a grant from the fund to prepare a study for the construction of new grain silos, stressing the importance of Lebanon maintaining a strategic wheat reserve.



Jaber's remarks came after meeting the head of the Kuwait Fund, Walid Shemlan, who visited Lebanon along with a delegation and the chargé d'affaires of the Kuwaiti Embassy in Beirut, Counselor Abdulaziz Al-Dalah.



Discussions focused on a series of potential projects in which the fund could assist Lebanon.



While Shemlan's visit was brief, a delegation from the fund will return to work with local experts, particularly the Council for Development and Reconstruction (CDR), on project studies such as the planned archaeological museum in downtown Beirut, which is currently under negotiation.



Jaber also met with Energy Minister Joe Saddi at the Finance Ministry, where they signed a decree ratifying the World Bank loan law for electricity. It was immediately sent to the General Secretariat of the Cabinet for inclusion on the agenda of the first session for approval.



Jaber also discussed with Saddi a list of related issues between the Ministries of Finance and Energy, which Saddi said included securing fuel supplies for power plants and the issue of Iraqi fuel.