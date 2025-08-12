Electricity solutions in Lebanon: Will four decades of power shortages come to an end?

News Bulletin Reports
12-08-2025 | 13:10
High views
Electricity solutions in Lebanon: Will four decades of power shortages come to an end?
Electricity solutions in Lebanon: Will four decades of power shortages come to an end?

Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi  

More than 40 years into Lebanon's chronic electricity crisis, power cuts remain a daily reality, with recent blackouts during peak summer heat also disrupting water supplies and other essential services.

Nationwide outages, or "blackouts," could recur at any time as long as power generation remains at less than one-third of the country's needs. Lebanon currently produces only about 700 megawatts of electricity, far short of the 3,000 megawatts required.

Authorities say short and medium-term measures to improve generation and extend supply hours will begin rolling out in the coming weeks. 

The plans follow the Finance and Energy ministers' signing of a decree to enact a World Bank loan worth $250 million aimed at renewable energy projects and strengthening the power grid. The loan includes rebuilding the central control center destroyed in the August 4 Beirut port explosion, repairing networks, improving billing systems, and advancing solar power generation projects.

Lebanon is also set to benefit from Kuwait's recent decision to provide four shipments of gas oil totaling 132,000 tons, half of it free and half at market price with deliveries expected to begin before the end of September. 

The agreement with Iraq to supply fuel remains in place, though Iraqi authorities have yet to use funds set aside for the deal, which are held in a special account at the Banque du Liban (BDL) pending the creation of a dedicated payment platform by the Investment Development Authority of Lebanon (IDAL).

In addition, a technical delegation from Qatar is expected to arrive in Beirut within hours to discuss possible support for Lebanon's electricity sector, following talks held over the past two months between the Lebanese President, Prime Minister, and Energy Minister, with Qatari officials.

The long-delayed appointment of the electricity regulatory authority, expected at the first Cabinet session in Baabda, is seen as key to implementing sustainable reforms. 

Proposed solutions include building modern gas-fired plants, which are cheaper and cleaner than fuel oil, boosting revenue collection, and expanding solar and wind energy use.

Officials stress that resolving the electricity crisis requires sustainable, politically neutral solutions. 

After four decades of partial darkness and the dominance of private generator cartels, many in Lebanon say the time for lasting reform is long overdue.

