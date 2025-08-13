Intense heat wave grips Lebanon, eases by weekend

Lebanon News
13-08-2025 | 03:41
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Intense heat wave grips Lebanon, eases by weekend
Intense heat wave grips Lebanon, eases by weekend

A powerful heat wave is gripping Lebanon and is forecast to continue through Friday, with only a slight chance of rain clouds developing over the east due to convection. 

The heat is expected to ease on Friday and subside by Saturday.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Heat Wave

Weather

Forecast

