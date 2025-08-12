Prime Minister Nawaf Salam hosted members of the Maronite Foundation and 80 young Lebanese from the diaspora on Tuesday as part of a program visit to Lebanon, telling them their connection to the country is "not just a polite greeting, but a truth."In a speech at the gathering, Salam described the group as a "living bridge between Lebanon and the world," urging them to view their heritage as a source of strength."Looking at you today, I see more than just a group of young visitors. I see the living bridge between Lebanon and the world. You connect this small but historic country to the global stage," he saidHe acknowledged Lebanon's political and economic challenges, but stressed that the government is committed to reforms and to ensuring state control over all arms.Salam called on the young visitors to contribute beyond financial support, encouraging them to engage in the country's political, economic, and cultural life."Lebanon's story is not complete without you. Plant the seeds of involvement now, so your bond with Lebanon is not just a memory, but an active commitment."The prime minister urged them to carry Lebanon with them abroad, in their words, work, and advocacy, and pledged to build a country worthy of their pride."When you return abroad, do not leave Lebanon behind. Carry it with you in your words, your work, and your actions. Defend it when it is misunderstood. Support it when it struggles. Celebrate it when it succeeds. The real distance between you and Lebanon is not measured in miles, but in how much of it you keep alive in your heart and your daily life," Salam added."Welcome home, today, and always," he concluded.