The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health stated that an Israeli airstrike on a health center in Bazouriye in southern Lebanon killed a paramedic affiliated with the Islamic Health Organization.



In a statement, it noted that five others were injured, including three paramedics from the authority.



"This brings the total number of paramedics killed since the beginning of the aggression to 164 and the number of wounded to 275," it said.



The ministry further condemned Israel's targeting of medical and health centers and personnel, calling on the international community to put an end to this "long series of inhumane attacks."