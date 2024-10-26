Death toll in Lebanon rises to 2,653: Urgent humanitarian needs grow amid displacement crisis

The Lebanese Government Emergency Committee released the 29th emergency report, highlighting the latest humanitarian crisis gripping the country as Israel continues its attacks across Lebanon.



The report indicated that in the past 24 hours, 76 airstrikes were recorded in Lebanon, bringing the total number of Israeli attacks since the start of the conflict to 11,161.



The Public Health Ministry reported that the latest death toll includes 19 people killed and 108 injuries in the past 24 hours. This brings the total toll to 2,653 killed and 12,360 injured since the escalation began.



So far, 1,108 centers have been opened to shelter displaced people, with 931 of these facilities reaching total capacity.



Displacement from areas hit by daily attacks is ongoing, with 189,169 people (42,907 families) now registered in official shelters. The highest concentration of displaced people is in Mount Lebanon and Beirut. However, the actual number might be significantly higher.



Additionally, the report indicated that between September 23 and October 26, 2024, Lebanon's General Security registered 349,796 Syrian nationals and 159,148 Lebanese crossing to Syria.