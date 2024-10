An Israeli airstrike targeted an apartment in a building located in Sidon's Haret Saida on Sunday.



Initial reports indicate that two people were killed and 11 others injured in the strike, with the toll expected to be updated as officials continue to assess the scene.



Local sources report significant damage to the surrounding area, with emergency response teams working to assist the injured and control the damage.

استهداف شقة في مبنى يقع في ساحة حارة صيدا pic.twitter.com/wDMSWBajk4 — LBCI Lebanon News (@LBCI_NEWS) October 27, 2024