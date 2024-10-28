EU's Borrell urges immediate ceasefire in Lebanon and Gaza

Lebanon News
2024-10-28 | 10:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
EU&#39;s Borrell urges immediate ceasefire in Lebanon and Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
EU's Borrell urges immediate ceasefire in Lebanon and Gaza

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called once again for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon, condemning repeated Israeli attacks on U.N. peacekeeping forces in the region as "unacceptable."

Speaking at a meeting of the Union for the Mediterranean's 43 member states in Barcelona, Borrell emphasized the EU's demand for an immediate halt to hostilities on both sides of the Blue Line, the border between Lebanon and Israel. 

He reiterated that the European bloc is calling for adherence to U.N. Security Council resolutions and criticized the Israeli army's attacks on United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) personnel and facilities.

Borrell also addressed the ongoing war in Gaza, urging for a ceasefire, particularly in the heavily affected northern region, which he described as experiencing "the worst humanitarian crisis since World War II." 

"The conduct of this war against civilians raises serious concerns and leaves many critical questions unanswered," he added, urging the Union for the Mediterranean to commit to pressuring for an end to the tragic situation.

Lebanon News

EU

Josep Borrell

Ceasefire

Lebanon

Gaza

LBCI Next
Israeli airstrike kills five, injures 10 in Tyre, South Lebanon
Health Ministry reports 19 killed and 108 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon on October 26, total death toll 2,672
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

Macron renews call for ceasefire in Lebanon, urges sovereignty, and announces €100 million in aid

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-18

Biden says ceasefire possible in Lebanon, more challenging in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-18

Speaker Nabih Berri discusses ceasefire and Resolution 1701 with EU's Josep Borrell

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-16

Egypt's FM urges European 'unity' on Gaza and Lebanon, warns against sending 'wrong messages' to Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:53

Lebanon's Baalbek region suffers 'deadliest day' as Israeli airstrikes kill 48, injure dozens

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:13

Hezbollah's operations room details intensified confrontations with Israel's army

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:45

Baalbek-Hermel governor reports deadliest day yet, over 50 killed

LBCI
World News
16:31

UK’s Lammy says Israel assures Lebanon operation will 'end soon'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:16

Israel considers ceasefire deal for Lebanon while imposing 'targeted blockade': Channel 12 reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:55

Displaced Persons Minister: 160,000 Lebanese citizens fled to Syria, and 400,000 Syrian refugees returned to their homeland

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:04

Daily Lebanese Health Ministry report: 2,710 people killed with 12,592 injured since start of war

LBCI
World News
2024-07-13

Australian PM tells Russia to 'back off' after claims over spying arrests

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:40

LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27

Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

India sends medical aid to Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Israeli military issues urgent evacuation warning to residents in Tyre, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

Israel alleges that its army hit 'Hezbollah targets' in Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:16

Israel considers ceasefire deal for Lebanon while imposing 'targeted blockade': Channel 12 reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:34

Israel publishes videos showing evacuation of dead Israeli soldiers in Lebanon clashes

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:36

Hezbollah shares new video of its attack on Nahariyya settlement in Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
11:56

Israel's Netanyahu warns of Iran’s nuclear ambitions, seeks new 'peace accords' with Arab states

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:03

Hezbollah announces rocket attack on Israeli naval base of Stella Maris near Haifa

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More