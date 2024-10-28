European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called once again for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon, condemning repeated Israeli attacks on U.N. peacekeeping forces in the region as "unacceptable."



Speaking at a meeting of the Union for the Mediterranean's 43 member states in Barcelona, Borrell emphasized the EU's demand for an immediate halt to hostilities on both sides of the Blue Line, the border between Lebanon and Israel.



He reiterated that the European bloc is calling for adherence to U.N. Security Council resolutions and criticized the Israeli army's attacks on United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) personnel and facilities.



Borrell also addressed the ongoing war in Gaza, urging for a ceasefire, particularly in the heavily affected northern region, which he described as experiencing "the worst humanitarian crisis since World War II."



"The conduct of this war against civilians raises serious concerns and leaves many critical questions unanswered," he added, urging the Union for the Mediterranean to commit to pressuring for an end to the tragic situation.