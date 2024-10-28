Saudi Arabia continues humanitarian aid to Lebanon for 15th consecutive day

In line with its longstanding humanitarian commitment to support the Lebanese people during various crises, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continued its airlift of aid for the 15th consecutive day.



An aircraft delivered relief supplies, including food, shelter materials, and medical assistance.



KSrelief in Lebanon has also been actively distributing relief supplies to 32 shelters for displaced individuals, benefiting more than 2,200 people.



This initiative aims to support their basic needs across several regions in Lebanon.