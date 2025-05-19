Israel says will let baby food into Gaza Monday, first aid since March

Israel-Gaza War Updates
19-05-2025 | 09:41
High views
Israel says will let baby food into Gaza Monday, first aid since March
Israel says will let baby food into Gaza Monday, first aid since March

Israel said it would begin letting trucks of baby food into the Gaza Strip on Monday, the first aid to be admitted since it announced the lifting of a total blockade imposed on March 2.

"Today, Israel is facilitating the entry of trucks with baby food into Gaza," Foreign Ministry Director General Eden Bar-Tal told reporters Monday. "In the coming days, Israel will facilitate the entry of dozens of aid trucks."

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Food

Aid

Gaza

