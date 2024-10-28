Israeli attacks total 11,340 since conflict began, pushing Lebanon’s crisis to breaking point

Lebanon News
2024-10-28 | 13:55
High views
2min
Lebanon's Emergency Committee Coordinator and caretaker Environment Minister Nasser Yassin released the 30th emergency report, highlighting the worsening humanitarian crisis in the country as Israeli attacks continue across multiple regions.

The report details the latest developments amid ongoing violence and escalating displacement of civilians.

The report indicated that in the past 48 hours, 179 airstrikes were recorded in Lebanon, bringing the total number of Israeli attacks since the start of the conflict to 11,340.

The Public Health Ministry reported that the latest death toll includes 38 people killed and 124 injuries in the past 48 hours. This brings the total toll to 2,710 killed and 12,592 injured since the escalation began.

So far, 1,114 centers have been opened to shelter displaced people, with 935 of these facilities reaching total capacity. 

Displacement from areas hit by daily attacks is ongoing, with 189,298 people (43,616 families) now registered in official shelters. The highest concentration of displaced people is in Mount Lebanon and Beirut. However, the actual number might be significantly higher.

Additionally, the report indicated that between September 23 and October 28, 2024, Lebanon's General Security registered 353,410 Syrian nationals and 165,030 Lebanese crossing to Syria.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Attacks

Conflict

Israeli airstrike kills five, injures 10 in Tyre, South Lebanon
Health Ministry reports 19 killed and 108 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon on October 26, total death toll 2,672
