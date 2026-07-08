Iran claims strikes on Bahrain, says US violated deal: State media

Middle East News
08-07-2026 | 02:01
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Iran claims strikes on Bahrain, says US violated deal: State media
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Iran claims strikes on Bahrain, says US violated deal: State media

Iran said Wednesday it had carried out strikes on Bahrain in retaliation for the U.S. bombing of Iranian targets the previous day, with Tehran accusing Washington of violating their deal to end the war.

"In retaliation for the aggression of the American enemy... and for the violation of the agreement... army drones attacked the American enemy forces located at Sheikh Isa air base," Iran's military said in a statement carried by the official IRNA news agency.

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Strikes

Bahrain

Washington

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