MP Fadlallah says resistance remains resolute against Israeli infiltration attempts

MP Hassan Fadlallah stated that the resistance continues to direct its weapons toward "Israeli settlements and beyond, successfully targeting enemy gatherings."



"What is happening is, in fact, beyond description," Fadlallah said in a recent statement.



He emphasized that the resistance is thwarting all attempts by Israeli forces to infiltrate the Khiam area, asserting that Israel has failed to establish a presence in any region. "It stands powerless before the will of the Lebanese resistance," he added.