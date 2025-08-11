Israeli forces carry out large explosion in Khiam, South Lebanon

11-08-2025 | 02:24
Israeli forces carry out large explosion in Khiam, South Lebanon
Israeli forces carry out large explosion in Khiam, South Lebanon

The National News Agency reported on Monday that Israeli forces carried out a large and powerful explosion in the town of Khiam at around 3:30 a.m., with the blast heard across southern Lebanon.

