Avichay Adraee claims Israeli forces killed Hezbollah fighters in South Lebanon, shares drone footage

Avichay Adraee, the spokesperson for the Israeli military, posted on X about the killing of Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon, accompanied by drone footage documenting the incident.



Adraae claimed, "Exclusive footage from a drone: They are hiding under a truck, aiming their weapons at our forces, only to be neutralized. These are scenes of Hezbollah operatives being 'eliminated' following a confrontation."



He stated, "During an operation in southern Lebanon last week, forces from the 226th Brigade 'eliminated' Hezbollah operatives who had opened fire at our troops."



He continued, "After 'neutralizing' the operatives, the forces discovered various weapons in the area the militants had used."