France slams rocket strike on UNIFIL in Lebanon

France on Wednesday condemned a rocket strike that hit the headquarters of the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon a day earlier, which UNIFIL said was likely fired by Hezbollah or an affiliate.



"France condemns the rocket fire, likely by Hezbollah, that hit the headquarters of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon UNIFIL in Naqoura" in south Lebanon on Tuesday, the foreign ministry said. "Attacks against Blue Helmets constitute grave violations of international law."



AFP